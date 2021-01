Longtime network news star Katie Couric has been signed to take over the hosting reins of “Jeopardy!” for a week, according to several people familiar with the plan.

Couric will be among the first guest hosts to helm the iconic long-running game show after the final episodes with long-running emcee Alex Trebek air this week. Trebek, who died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer, taped the programs in October.