Chrissy Teigen suffers pregnancy loss after complications

Chrissy Teigen, who had been hospitalized for excessive bleeding during her third pregnancy and had been sharing details about the complications on her popular social media accounts, announced Wednesday night that she lost the pregnancy.

The model, actress, author and beloved social media personality announced that medical personnel “were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” she later tweeted. “How can this be real.”

Reactions have poured in from friends, fans and the legions on Instagram and Twitter who feel they know Teigen because of her vivacious and prolific social media presence. A few hours after Teigen shared the news, so many tweets started with the words “Oh Chrissy” that the phrase began trending.

