Check out Nate’s Netflix special ‘The Tennessee Kid’ now streaming.

Plus he has a one night only drive-in tour at City National Grove of Anaheim, December 6th at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets and more info go to natebargatze.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Dec. 3, 2020.

