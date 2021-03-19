Danny Trejo invites viewers to his delicious event this weekend

The Trejo’s Tacos La Brea location is going to host a 5th Anniversary celebration with live music, food and drink specials plus Danny himself. It’s all happening this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. For info head on over to Trejostacos.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, March 19, 2021.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction