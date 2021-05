Visit Cri-help.org for more information and to buy tickets to the special drive-in happening, May 14 at Santa Anita Park.

Evening activities kick off with Trejos Tacos and a musical performance at 8 p.m. followed by a special screening of Danny’s movie “Inmate # 1: The Rise of Danny Trejo.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 7, 2021.