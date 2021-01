‘Tyler Perry’s Sistas’ returns Wed, Jan. 27th at 9p.m. until then catch up on your favorite show on bet.com, the BET NOW app, or BET On Demand.

Devale Ellis joins us to discuss the show and his new book ‘The Ellises and the Time Machine: Why Do We Have to Say Black Lives Matter’ is available now and check out his new podcast ‘Deadass’