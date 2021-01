If you tried a summoning charm to conjure up more Harry Potter content, it looks like it may have worked — HBO Max is in the early stages of creating a live-action show based on the life of Hogwarts alumni, reports say.

But don't pull out the Gryffindor house scarf just yet. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project is still in an exploratory phase, and no writers or talent have been hired yet for the project.