With California set to fully reopen its economy in a matter of weeks, the state hit a key milestone as coronavirus-related deaths and new cases plummeted to dramatic lows.

On Monday night, the average number of daily COVID-19 deaths reported over the past seven-day period was 37 — the same number it has been for several days. It has been the lowest average number of daily deaths in more than 13 months, and a 93% drop from the peak of 553 deaths a day for the seven-day period that ended Jan. 27, according to a Times analysis.