Jason Mraz is performing April 23rd and 24th at the City National Grove of Anaheim’s Drive-In OC. You only need one ticket per vehicle and there’s a max of five passengers per car. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, April 2, 2021.
Grammy winner Jason Mraz on finally returning to the stage and performing live at Drive-In OC
