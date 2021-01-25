HBO Max developing a ‘Harry Potter’ TV series, reports say

In this file photo, actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast “Hand, Foot and Wand-Print” ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If you tried a summoning charm to conjure up more Harry Potter content, it looks like it may have worked — HBO Max is in the early stages of creating a live-action show based on the life of Hogwarts alumni, reports say.

But don’t pull out the Gryffindor house scarf just yet. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project is still in an exploratory phase, and no writers or talent have been hired yet for the project.

The seven-book, eight-film series remains one of the most valuable franchises for WarnerMedia, HBO Max’s parent company, according to the Reporter. Executives will be working with creator J.K. Rowling on launching into the booming streaming programming space.

Variety says WarnerMedia has denied the project on the record, but anonymous sources have confirmed that early-stage work is underway. It’s not yet clear what part of the Potter story the show would take on, according to the publication.

In the meantime, the Wizarding World will continue on the big screen with a third film from the “Fantastic Beasts” spinoff series expected out in 2022.