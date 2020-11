Actress Laverne Cox and a friend are safe after a man launched a transphobic attack on them in Griffith Park.

In a 10-minute Instagram Live video that includes profanity, the “Orange Is the New Black” alum recently detailed the incident, which occurred while she and a friend were walking the Los Angeles trails over the holiday weekend. As they walked, a man approached them, “aggressively” asked for the time and said, “Guy or girl?” before assaulting Cox’s friend.