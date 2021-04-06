Josh Kelley’s ‘Unplugged from Upstream Studios’ will be available April 23rd wherever you get music. Head to joshkelley.com to find out when Josh is playing at a venue near you this fall.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, April 6, 2021.
Josh Kelley on his new acoustic album ‘Unplugged from Upstream Studios’
Josh Kelley’s ‘Unplugged from Upstream Studios’ will be available April 23rd wherever you get music. Head to joshkelley.com to find out when Josh is playing at a venue near you this fall.