‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ executive producer reflects on his Armenian roots

In honor of Armenian History Month, Sev Ohanian speaks about growing up in Glendale, the son of Armenian immigrants. From a start on YouTube, Ohanian went to film school at USC and eventually got a lucky break co-producing Ryan Coogler’s first feature film, the critically acclaimed “Fruitvale Station,” released in 2013. Now “Judas and the Black Messiah,” executive produced by Ohanian and directed by Shaka King, is nominated for six Oscars. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 4, 2021.

