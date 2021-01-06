Katie Couric to be among 1st ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts after final Alex Trebek episodes air

Television journalist Katie Couric attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Longtime network news star Katie Couric has been signed to take over the hosting reins of “Jeopardy!” for a week, according to several people familiar with the plan.

Couric will be among the first guest hosts to helm the iconic long-running game show after the final episodes with long-running emcee Alex Trebek air this week. Trebek, who died Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer, taped the programs in October.

Couric declined comment when asked about the booking or and whether she is interested in being Trebek’s successor on a full-time basis. A representative for Sony Pictures Television, which distributes “Jeopardy!,” also declined comment.

The producers of “Jeopardy!” have previously stated their plans to have guest hosts after the final Trebek episodes air until a permanent replacement is chosen. “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, who has an overall deal with Sony, has also been booked to handle the program.

