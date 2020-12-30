L.A. County health officials encourage filmmakers to pause work amid COVID-19 surge

View of an empty street between sets in the Warner Bros lot during the pandemic on April 2, 2020 in North Hollywood. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in L.A. County, health officials have encouraged filmmakers to pause their work and refrain from traveling.

In an update sent Dec. 24 to film industry contacts, the L.A. County Department of Public Health wrote that “although music, TV and film productions are allowed to operate, we ask you to strongly consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases.” Parts of the note were published on the website of FilmLA, the nonprofit group that handles film permits for the city and county.

The department also said that travel for production is not advised because it is more likely people will be in shared vehicles, increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

FilmLA declined to comment, referring questions to the county’s department of public health. The department did not respond to a request for comment.

