Lyle Waggoner, foil on ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner is seen in a photo circa 1969. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Lyle Waggoner, the tall, dark-haired and handsome comic foil on “The Carol Burnett Show” who also played a superhero’s partner on “Wonder Woman,” died Tuesday. He was 84.

Waggoner, who was battling cancer, died peacefully at his Los Angeles-area home, his family said in a statement. His wife, Sharon, was at his side.

Waggoner was the Burnett show’s announcer when it premiered in 1967. He proved so adept that he eventually became a regular cast member. He stayed with the show until 1974.

He was the partner for star Lynda Carter in “Wonder Woman” and “The New Adventures of Wonder Woman” in the 1970s.

