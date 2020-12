You can find Kat Cunning in episodes of the young adult series “Trinkets” as well as Jennifer Lopez’s new film “Marry Me.” But the young star also is a recording artist. KTLA’s Doug Kolk chatted with her about her recent rendition of a classic Christmas song on the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on December 28, 2020.

