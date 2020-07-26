Olivia de Havilland, star of ‘Gone with the Wind,’ dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, the last remaining star from the 1939 epic film “Gone With the Wind” and a two-time Academy Award winner who for decades was seen as the essence of Hollywood royalty, has died at her residence in Paris, France. She was 104.

De Havilland, who died Sunday of natural causes, was generally considered the last of the big name actors from the golden age of Hollywood, an era when the studios hummed with activity and the stars seemed larger than life.

The actress — always a free spirit in what then was a button-down world — gave up on Hollywood and moved to Paris in the early 1950s but remained firmly in the public eye into her final years, when she waged a 1st Amendment fight for privacy over the use of her image in the 2017 docudrama “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

She made headlines on the eve of her 101st birthday by announcing that she was suing FX over what she alleged was the unauthorized use of her identity in the miniseries, which chronicled the storied rivalry between actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Catherine Zeta-Jones portrayed De Havilland in the serial.

