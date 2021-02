In what is becoming one of the major narratives of the current awards season, Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous Golden Globes nomination Wednesday morning for lead actor in a motion picture, drama, his first nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

The late actor, who died in August at the age of 43 after a three-year-long battle with colon cancer, was nominated for his role as Levee, a gifted but troubled trumpet player in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Directed by George C. Wolfe, the 1920s-set story was adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson from the August Wilson play.