Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reveals what film to see now that movie theaters are back open

Follow Scott as @MovieMantz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can catch ‘The Father’ in an actual movie theater, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ on HBO Max and the first episode of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ hits Disney+ this Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, March 18, 2021.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction