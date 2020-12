Don't miss all the rose parade fun which kicks off tomorrow at 7 a.m. with 2 episodes of Rose Parade Uncovered. Then catch ‘The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda starting at 8 a.m. It's a slew of programming you won't want to miss. For more information about ‘The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda,’ visit our website at tournamentofroses.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Dec. 31, 2020.