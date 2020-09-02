‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 to hit Disney+ on Oct. 30

The Child, affectionally known as “Baby Yoda” is seen in image from “The Mandalorian.” (Disney+)

Let the countdown begin. The second season of “The Mandalorian” is almost upon us.

The next installment of the insanely popular series will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 30. That’s the word from Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company.

The show, set after the fall of the Empire, but before the rise of the First Order, follows around a bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) seeking to eke out a living with his blasters and wits in a near-lawless frontier.

When “The Mandalorian” first arrived in November 2019, it did so with a lot of weight on its armored shoulders: It was the first live-action “Star Wars” series.

But it quickly became a fan favorite — and it introduced the world to its newest pop culture icon, the Child, better known as Baby Yoda (who isn’t actually the baby Yoda.)

The first season is nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series.