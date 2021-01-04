‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ premieres tomorrow at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. And the ‘Kam and Kary Do Dallas’ podcast launches Wednesday and will be available on all formats including Apple podcasts and Spotify.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Jan. 4, 2021.
‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ stars Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham on the latest season and new podcast
‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ premieres tomorrow at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. And the ‘Kam and Kary Do Dallas’ podcast launches Wednesday and will be available on all formats including Apple podcasts and Spotify.