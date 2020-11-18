You can donate online at Hungerthon.org or by phone at 1-800-5-HUNGRY.
Follow #Hungerthon and Facebook.com/whyhungerfans to catch your favorite artists performing virtual concerts for Hungerthon on November 24th.
For more information go to https://whyhunger.org/
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Nov. 18, 2020.
Tiffany Haddish talks teaming up with VitafusionTM Gummy Vitamins to support WhyHunger’s Hungerthon & comments on Sam’s matchmaking skills
You can donate online at Hungerthon.org or by phone at 1-800-5-HUNGRY.