Twitter users rally for Jeff Goldblum to play Mike Pence’s fly on ‘SNL’

The first and only vice presidential debate morphed into a sequel to Jeff Goldblum’s “The Fly” after a tiny insect unexpectedly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head.

You could say life found a way to bring the 1986 Goldblum film back into the cultural conversation Wednesday as Twitter began to discuss who should play the scene-stealing bug on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

After much buzz about the watercooler moment, social media came to an overwhelming consensus that Goldblum should reprise his role as the mad-scientist-turned-fly on the NBC sketch comedy.

“LORNE MICHAELS,” tweeted Sky News’ Max Preston, addressing the creator of “SNL.” “I IMPLORE YOU… PLEASE… GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!!”

LORNE MICHAELS… I IMPLORE YOU… PLEASE… GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020

SNL better be placing a call to Jeff Goldblum 👏🏾 right👏🏾 now. #Debates2020 #thefly — 💀🎃Briahna Joy Co-pay 🕸👻 (@briebriejoy) October 8, 2020

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

As someone else has already said, we need Jeff Goldblum on SNL this week!!! pic.twitter.com/eWyZ7d21HV — Carolyn Moran (@travelingirl68) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum is going to make a cameo on SNL this week, isn't he? — Jerry 🍨 (@js_edit) October 8, 2020