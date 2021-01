Will.i.am Tells Doug Kolk he grew up in Boyle Heights but had to be bussed to the Palisades to get what he refers to as a “Decent Education”. He says that shouldn’t be the case and started the i.am.angel Foundation to change that. This Segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on January 25, 2021.

