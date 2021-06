Northern California officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun as they tried to keep him out of a complex of marijuana farms in an area under evacuation orders as a raging wildfire threatened communities, a sheriff said.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told The Sacramento Bee the man was trying to drive into the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision on Monday and pointed a handgun at the group of officers that included a sheriff’s deputy and local police.