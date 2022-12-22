Award-winning cookbook author Esteban Castillo joined us live with a preview of his new book, “Chicano Bakes.”

In the book, Esteban shows off the sweet and dreamy side of Chicano cuisine in 80 recipes for irresistible desserts, cakes, tamales, pan dulce and drinks.

You can order a copy of the book wherever books are sold.

For more recipes, you can visit chicanoeats.com or follow Chicano Eats on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 22, 2022.