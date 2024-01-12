Gayle Anderson continued our series of reports on the California Science Center’s Go For Stack program and campaign, the complex process of moving and lifting each of the space shuttle components into place for Endeavour’s upcoming, impressive 20-story vertical display. This technically challenging feat has never been done outside of a NASA facility.

To follow the progress of this incredible science project, check the Go for Stack website at CaliforniaScienceCenter.org.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: KTLAChannel5Gayle, and X (Formerly Known As Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 12, 2023.