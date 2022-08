Evan Lovett, creator of “L.A. in a Minute,” joined us live to tell us all about his viral Instagram and TikTok series.

“L.A. in a Minute” shines a light on the history of food, culture, sports, entertainment and all things L.A.

Stay up to date with Evan by following him on Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 5, 2022.