Excessive heat warnings issued as blistering temperatures expected to roast SoCal this weekend

More triple-digit temperatures are expected to torch parts of Southern California, prompting excessive heat warnings across much of the Southland.

Los Angeles County public health officials issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from Saturday through Tuesday in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, where temperatures are expected to reach 110 and 103 degrees, respectively.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” warned Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County’s public health officer. “But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated.”

L.A. County officials remind residents that they should drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and lightweight clothing, stay indoors when temperatures are hottest, and never leave children or pets alone in a car.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 26, 2021.