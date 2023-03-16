The Reagan Presidential Library and Museum provided KTLA with an exclusive, West Coast preview of the touring exhibition “Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.”

This is the only time this exhibition will be on the West Coast.

Gayle Anderson reports there are more than 700 original objects of great historic and human value; objects which were direct witnesses of the horrors of Auschwitz and the Holocaust. These objects serve as the guiding thread of a rigorous and moving account on the history of the German Nazi camp Auschwitz and its dwellers, both victims and perpetrators.

According to exhibition officials, “…through this daunting selection of objects from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum as well as more than 20 institutions and museums all over the world, the Auschwitz exhibition portrays the complex reality of the notorious camp, universal symbol of the human tragedies that resulted from Nazi ideology, and the world of victims and perpetrators with a clear goal – to elucidate how such a place could come into being and dig into how its existence has determined our present worldview…”

Most of these objects have never been shown to an audience on the West Coast before.

Opening Friday, March 24, 2023

Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Limited Tickets Available

If you have questions (or complaints,) please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March. 16, 2023.