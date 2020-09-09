Expert home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin on their new Netflix show ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’

The co-founder of the Home Edit Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer joined us live to talk about their new show on Netflix Get Organized with The Home Edit where they help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces. For more info on the show, you can visit their website.

For more info on Joanna and Clea, their business and their new book “The Home Edit Life” available for preorder now, you can click here or follow them on Instagram @TheHomeEdit

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 9, 2020.