Megan Telles reports from the Lighthouse Artspace in Hollywood where they are presenting the “Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit.”

Explore the world through the legendary Frida Kahlo, a Mexican born artist who overcame adversity, expressing her life in a form of art. Kahlo’s art has been described as realism, combining realistic events in her life while blending in artistic elements.

Explore her art come to life through a gallery where the artist’s work takes you through a 360-degree experience, where you can truly step inside her world.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 31, 2022.