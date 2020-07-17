Express x LadyGang fashion collection preview with LadyGang co-host Keltie Knight

LadyGang Star, Emmy Award winning host and journalist Keltie Knight joined us live to show off looks from LadyGang’s first fashion collection. LadyGang collaborated with Express to create an assortment of powerhouse looks in a variety of prints, fabrics and styles. The collection is available at Express.

You can also follow Keltie at Instagram @Keltie

