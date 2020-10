Style expert Sydne Summer has a new line of loungewear. She joined us live to tell us all about "Sydne Summer Lounge," then she gave style us tips on how to transform loungewear into chic outfits. For more info on Sydne Summer, her new line loungewear, masks and more, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @ShopSydneSummer or @SydneSummerUse code "KTLA" at checkout for free shipping.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 5, 2020.