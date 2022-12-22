There are a ton of holiday movies out there, but if you’re looking for something a little more unconventional — and a lot less PG — Scott Mantz has some picks for you.

He’s counting down to his top five Christmas movies for grownups, and No. 3 contains the star power of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. It’s the 1999 Stanley Kubrick hit “Eyes Wide Shut.”

We know this may come as a surprise for most of you, but the movie takes place during the holidays. It starts off at a Christmas party and Christmas trees and lights are in every scene. The film ends with Kidman and Cruise taking their daughter Christmas shopping.

“(It’s) not a traditional Christmas movie, but it’s one that is more effective during the holiday season,” Mantz explained.

The film critic warns that this is a movie to watch without the kids.