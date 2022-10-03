Gayle Anderson reports Moon Valley Nurseries, a premier tree and plant nursery with locations throughout the Southwest, reminds everyone the fall growing season is officially underway. The cooler evenings paired with warm fall days, despite the drought, are the perfect combination to get a yard growing at its best. Newly planted trees and plants also establish very quickly this time of year, making now through the end of October the perfect time to start a landscape project.

Experts at, what is described as “California’s largest nursery”, are providing drought planting and drought landscaping guidance.

Gayle was live at Moon Valley Nursery’s North Hollywood location:



