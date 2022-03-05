Famed surfer rescues stranded local amid Australian flooding

“This is devastating but we can get through it together. We just need hands on deck.”

Amid catastrophic flooding that has impacted at least half a million Australians, Queensland pharmacist Skye Swift was shocked when a request for help on Facebook resulted in a jetski rescue by famous surfer Mick Fanning. Swift joined KTLA to discuss the surprising rescue, conditions on the east coast of Australia and how to help.

Donations to support those affected by Australian flooding can be made to The Salvation Army, Australian Red Cross or directly to the New South Wales State Emergency Service.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 5, 2022.