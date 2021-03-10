Family Style Fest Drive-Thru coming to Inglewood

The CEO of the popular streetwear brand The Hundreds and co-founder of Family Style Fest, Ben Shenassafar and the chef/owner of Hotville Chicken, Kim Prince joined us live with a preview of Family Style and Blondie Beach’s Drive-Thru 2 Presented by Door Dash. The event that’s happening March 26-28 in Inglewood merges food and streetwear fashion and features a drive-in theater and menus from South LA restaurants. For more info including tickets, you can go to familystylefest.com or follow them on Instagram @familystylefest

For more info on Hotville Chicken, you can go to hotvillechicken.com. For more info on The Hundreds, you can go to thehundreds.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 10, 2021.