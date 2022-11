Since 1986, Farm Sanctuary has been inviting people to think differently about turkeys during the holiday season through their annual Celebration for the Turkeys event. This event offers turkeys a seat at the table, not on it.

Gene Baur, president and co-founder of Farm Sanctuary, joined us live with more details on the Thanksgiving tradition.

For more information on Farm Sanctuary, visit farmsanctuary.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2022.