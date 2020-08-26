Fashionable finds under $25 with the new online fashion brand Blush Mark

CMO of Blush Mark, Ranu Coleman joined us live to tell us about a new online fashion destination for your rotating wardrobe – Blush Mark. Blush Mark is a one-stop fashion app and online retailer that helps you save and shop on the go. From ultra stylish looks for a night out, casual wardrobe basics, loungewear, and trendy accessories, they have it all at very affordable prices. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @BlushMarkOfficial
