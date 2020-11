Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica, where KTLA, Autotrader.com & Kelley Blue Book have produced their version of the 2020-2021 L.A. Auto Show which has been postponed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Show Must Go On!” So, Brian Moody, the Executive Editor of Autotrader.com takes our first auto show day to introduce us to the NEW ELECTRIC CARS. We learn about the following NEW alternative fuel vehicles: