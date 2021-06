Celebrity trainer and New York Times #1 bestselling author Jimi Karas and his daughter Olivia joined us live to talk about their new book “Confessions of a Division-1 Athlete: A Dad and Daughter’s Guide to Survival” and tips on how to navigate the pressures that come with being an athlete. Olivia was a four-time All-American gymnast for the University of Michigan.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 14, 2021.