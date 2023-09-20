Gayle Anderson reports this, September, is Hunger Action Month 2023. It’s a Feeding America month-long campaign to support food banks and neighbors experiencing uncertainty about the source of their next meal.

Feeding America reports, “…everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet, Feeding America estimates approximately 1 in 6 people turned to charitable food assistance for additional support in 2022. A recent Feeding America survey found that 80% of network food banks reported either increased or steady demand for emergency food services in June 2023. This includes almost 35% of responding food banks reporting an increase in the number of people served. The vast majority are also reporting that food purchase costs are higher and food donations are down over the last four months….”

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is one of Feeding America’s nationwide networks of 200 food banks.

Fighting Hunger. Giving Hope

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

lafoodbank.org

September is Hunger Action Month 2023

Feeding America

feedingamerica.org

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Sept. 20, 2023.