Feeding America part 3: How to find food if you don’t have a car

Gayle Anderson continued our series of Feeding America / Nexstar reports with an interview from Feeding America’s Zuani Villarreal to explain what it means for local food banks and Nexstar to partner with the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Also, if people in need don’t have a car; if they’re a senior or an older adult, and if there are women, children and infants in need of nutrition, they can find food assistance by contacting the partners of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Second Harvest of Orange County as well as contacting other Feeding America members in California.

If you live in L.A. County and need food assistance, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank says you can find food assistance near you by visiting their website.

If you live in Orange County and need food assistance, Second Harvest Food Bank says you can find food assistance near you on its Orange County Free Food Map, by visiting its website.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 20, 2021.