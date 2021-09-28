Feeding America part 4: Feed America Riverside / San Bernardino counties

Gayle Anderson continued her series of September reports spotlighting the work of Feeding America and its local Southern California affiliates.

Today, Sept. 28, Gayle reported on the Feeding America, Feeding America Riverside/ San Bernardino counties. Today, the nonprofit is offering food distribution at its member organization Our Lady of the Valley, 780 South State Street, Hemet, CA 92543.

Feeding America Riverside / San Bernardino Counties

2950 Jefferson Street, Suite A

Riverside, CA 92504

Member of Feeding America

951-359-4757

By the way, September is Hunger Action Month. The Feeding America network provides more than 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one in seven Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.

Nexstar is committed to donating to support Feeding America through 2023. To donate and to learn how to help Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, please take a look at the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2021.