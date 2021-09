Jessica Accamando, president and CEO of the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce, joined us live with details on Fiesta Hermosa Locale happening this Labor Day weekend. Part of the event is ticketed and pre-sale tickets are currently available for purchase.

Visit the Fiesta Hermosa Locale’s website for more information or follow the event on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2, 2021.