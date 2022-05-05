An amazing new app scans the barcodes on food items to let you know if there are ingredients inside you can’t have or are trying to avoid.

The App is called Fig and it can be useful for allergies, intolerances, specific diets and more.

Once you download the app, you create a profile by choosing from over 2500+ options that include special diets, allergens, and even specific ingredients like a food dye.

Diets include dairy free, egg free, gluten free, lactose free, vegan, paleo and more.

Next, you can browse the app to find foods you can safely eat at over 100 grocery stores.

But the coolest feature is the scanner. Just hover the app over a barcode and Fig will instantly analyze the ingredients and compare them against your personal list. It will tell you if the ingredients inside are a complete match, a partial match or not a match at all.

The App is free and available for iOS and Android. Its founder got the idea for it after he was diagnosed with IBS in 2014 and wanted to come up with an easier way to avoid ingredients he shouldn’t have.