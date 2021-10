Kevin Smith talks about his new book which is a comprehensive visual history of Kevin’s incredible career, complete with never-before-seen images, stories, props, and the written testimony of friends and collaborators.

You can catch Kevin at his book launch Monday taking place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood at 7 p.m. For more info and tickets, click here.



This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News on Oct. 1, 2021.